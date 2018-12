Eurokomisař poslal vládě dopis o Babišovi a střetu zájmů. Premiér o něm neví

Výroba - Výroba Strojní inženýři a projektanti 42 000 Kč

Strojní inženýři projektanti, konstruktéři Project Engineer. Požadované vzdělání: vysokoškolské. Jednosměnný provoz, úvazek: . Mzda min. 42000 kč, mzda max. 55000 kč. Volných pracovních míst: 1. Poznámka: As a Project Engineer you will:, , • manage airline customer projects and development projects in the Engineering department , • lead project teams of up to 15 design engineers, hold project meetings and design reviews , • represent the Engineering department during the complete cycle of a project, starting from the proposal, through the design, the production (located in house) and the final installation in the aircraft , • resolve incoming issues and ensure timely delivery , • communicate on a daily basis with external customers (Airbus or airlines), , We expect:, , • ability to work independently , • good communication, organization, analytic and planning skills , • positive attitude and an ability to motivate team members , • technically oriented university degree, preferably in mechanical or electrical engineering , • previous experience in a project environment is an advantage , • fluency in English, , We offer:, , • challenging work in the aerospace industry with a long term perspective , • wide range of growth opportunities, training and language courses , • motivating salary based on your experience and demonstrated skills , • international working environment with English as a company language , • flexible working time, possibility of home office and a variety of other benefits. Pracoviště: Zodiac galleys europe s.r.o., Univerzitní, č.p. 1119, 301 00 Plzeň 1. Informace: Lucie Urbanová, +420 703 173 155.