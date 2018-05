Nezasahujte do jednání s pojišťovnami, píšou lékaři ministerstvu

Obchod - Obchod Nákupčí 25 000 Kč

Nákupčí Buyer/Purchasing Support. Požadované vzdělání: úso s maturitou (bez vyučení). Jednosměnný provoz, úvazek: . Mzda min. 25000 kč. Volných pracovních míst: 1. Poznámka: YOUR TASKS WILL BE:, * Processing purchase requests, ensuring mandatory information is included., * Actively drive the use of procurement catalogues., * Daily support and process the requirements/orders in the ordering system (e-tool)., * Communication with business requestors, ensuring request is properly specified and documented., * Searching for new suppliers and communication with existing suppliers., * Matching purchase requests with existing contracts and preferred vendors., * Ask for competitive bids (according the purchase policy) for requested goods/services (without a framework contract) and analyze them based on price quotations, quality, delivery terms and specifications., Negotiate small value contracts if applicable., Maintain good relationship with suppliers and internal Business Partners and solve day-to-day problems., Generate required reporting, analyze reports and identify catalog improvements., , WE REQUIRE:, High school/University degree., Excellent verbal and written English, French, Hungarian, Swedish or Norwegian language skills., Czech language not required., Be fully computer literate, with a solid knowledge of MS Excel, MS PowerPoint., Excellent communication, organizational and presentation skills., Professional positive attitude, flexibility and integrity., Analytic skills and detail.. Pracoviště: Dhl express (czech republic) s.r.o.; moravská ostrava, Nádražní, č.p. 2967, 702 00 Ostrava 2. Informace: Kateřina Tesařová, .